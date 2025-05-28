Kalakriti art exhibition at Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan

A vibrant and inspiring art exhibition titled "Kalakriti", organised by the school was held at the Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery. The exhibition presented by the students, displayed artworks inspired by the legacy and philosophy of the renowned Russian painter and explorer Nicholas Roerich, along with original creations by 16 talented student artists from the school. The participating student artists were: Suryansh, Saransh, Lakshya Thakur, Divij Shandilya, Sanchit, Pranav Kharwal, Divanshu, Shradhul Dogra, Daksha Mehta, Angel Jamwal, Prachi Sharma, Pratyaksha Mishra, Vanshika Rana, Sanshika, Shanvi Walia, and Navya. Dr. Karan Jeet, Block Medical Officer, was the Chief Guest for the exhibition. Joining him as Guest of Honour was Dr. Jyoti Sharma, Medical Officer.

