Kamla Nehru Public School celebrated Spring Carnival

Kamla Nehru Public School, Chak Hakim, celebrated Spring Carnival. As many as 330 students from Nursery to Grade III participated in the event. The carnival was graced by the presence of parents, who witnessed and appreciated the delightful performances presented by the young learners. The programme featured melodious spring songs and lively dance performances, reflecting the energy and excitement of the season. One of the most heart-warming highlights of the celebration was a special gratitude enactment by the kindergarten students. Through their innocent expressions, the children conveyed their thankfulness to their parents, grandparents, friends, siblings, and the school. Declaring themselves as “Gratitude Kids”, the students created a touching and memorable moment that gently reminded everyone to cherish nature, love, and the many blessings in life. Principal (Admin & Innovation) PK Dhillon congratulated the students for their spirited and commendable performances. She shared that the year 2025 was observed as the “Year of Gratitude”, while the year 2026 will be celebrated as the “Year of Kindness”. She further emphasized that the entire school community will actively work towards fostering kindness and promoting the mental well-being of both students and teachers.

