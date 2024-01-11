Kangra school Principal to present paper at Vadodara University

Mohan Sharma, Principal of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Indora, Kangra, will present a research paper at the national seminar being organised by Gujarat’s Vadodara University on January 11 and 12. The Education Department of Gujarat is going to host the event with the main theme of Indian knowledge system in education. The event will highlight the integration of the wisdom of traditional ‘Indian Gurukul education’ into the global classrooms of the 21st century for holistic education. Sharma’s paper has been selected for its contribution to the field of education. Sharma’s research work on the ‘Study of status of learning levels of students of Class V in mathematics in Kangra district’ has been recognised by the Regional Institute of Education, Bhuvneshwar, Odisha. Besides, his two research articles — ‘Innovative practices in mathematics education covering gaps in mathematics learning’ and ‘Study of difficulties faced by children in learning limit at Class XI and its remedial measures’ — were published in international journals in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The articles focused on mathematics education, specifically addressed learning gaps of students in mathematics, exploring the challenges encountered by students when learning limits in Class XI, conducting a survey on the mathematical proficiency of Class V students in Kangra and an innovative practice of assigning mathematically rich tasks to correlate mathematical concepts with real-life situations.

