Home / The School Tribune / Kangra Valley School, Dharamsala, organises investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
The school organised its investiture ceremony, a momentous occasion where the newly elected student council members were formally entrusted with their responsibilities for the academic session. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a welcome address by the principal, who highlighted the importance of leadership, discipline, and service. The newly appointed president, vice-president, discipline in-charge, sports in-charge, house captains, and vice-captains of various houses marched confidently and received their badges and sashes amidst loud applause. In her address, the principal motivated the student leaders to uphold the values of the school and lead by example. The oath-taking ceremony was a proud moment as the council pledged to carry out their duties with honesty, dedication, and a sense of responsibility. The programme concluded with cultural performances and a vote of thanks, leaving behind a strong message of leadership, unity, and commitment.

