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Home / The School Tribune / Kanika excels at physicist championship

Kanika excels at physicist championship

Achievers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Bhavan's R.K. Saboo Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, celebrated the outstanding achievement of Kanika Choudhary of Class X, who secured second position at the National-Level Young Physicist Championship (YPC) 2026, organised by The Physics Times. Seven students from classes IX to XI represented the school in the national-level physics quiz. Kanika received a cash prize of Rs 7,500 for her exceptional performance, demonstrating scientific knowledge and analytical skills. Principal Inderpreet Kaur and the school management congratulated her and appreciated the participating students and guiding teachers. The achievement reflected the school's commitment to promoting scientific curiosity and innovation.

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