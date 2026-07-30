Kanika feted for securing high rank in NEET-UG

Kanika, a student of Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, was included among the top rankers in NEET-UG in Haryana and secured admission to a government college. The school felicitated her on her achievement. School patron Madhu Gupta sent Kanika a congratulatory message and a cash gift. Honouring Kanika on the school campus, School Director Dharmendra Khera congratulated her and her family and wished her a bright future.

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