Kanika secures bronze medal in judo tournament

Kanika, a student of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, secured bronze medal in the Inter-School Judo Tournament held at Sports Complex Sector 56, Chandigarh. Competing in the 57-70 Kg weight, Kanika displayed outstanding skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Her achievement is a testament to her hard work, discipline and passion for the sport as well as the support and guidance provided by her coaches and the school. Principal Pamila Kaur congratulated Kanika on her remarkable achievement and wished her success in all her future sporting endeavours.

