Kanika wins Talented Stars Trophy

VB International Sr Sec School, Zirakpur, celebrated the achievement of Kanika of Class IV, who secured the second runner-up position in the Solo Sub-Junior Dance Competition at Starrdom Icons 2026 – Season 2. Showcasing exceptional confidence, grace and stage presence, she impressed the audience with her performance and was also awarded the prestigious Talented Stars Trophy. The event was presented by Eshu Gambhir Entertainment in association with Stardom Acting Institute. The school management congratulated Kanika and appreciated the support of her parents and teachers, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing young talent and encouraging co-curricular excellence.