Kanvar wins bronze in wushu meet

Kanvar Baweja of RIMT World School, Mani Majra, won a bronze medal in the Under-17 Boys' Wushu (56 kg) category at the Inter-School State Wushu Competition held at the Sports Complex, Sector 34, Chandigarh. Kanvar displayed excellent skill, agility and determination throughout the competition. His impressive performance earned him a place on the podium and brought pride to his school. The school congratulated Kanvar on his achievement and praised his hard work, discipline and dedication to the sport. His success is expected to inspire other students to pursue sports with commitment and confidence.

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