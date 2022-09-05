Karate champs win medals

Students of the MM International School, Mullana, took part in Karate Championship-2022 held in Kurukshetra. They won three gold medals, 1 silver and 6 bronze medals in the championship. Anantpreet Kaur (Class II), Japmanjot Singh( Class I) and Bhuvika Chhabra (Class X) were among the medal winners. On this occasion, the Principal Sunita Dosaj congratulated thewinners and the karate coach and gave best wishes for their future performance.