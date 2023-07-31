Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s war victory and to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs. The house on duty conducted morning assembly in a well-coordinated manner. The students remembered the exemplary courage of the brave soldiers and honoured the heroes with a heartfelt speech. Students sang patriotic song and filled the entire atmosphere with patriotic fervour. It was followed by an emotional and inspirational poem. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar appreciated the initiative and efforts of the students and they were also motivated to inculcate the feeling of patriotism and to become the responsible citizen of the nation.

#Kargil #Panchkula