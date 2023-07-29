Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated in the school. An inter-house singing competition was organised, in which students from Class VI to VIII participated. Students were also asked to write message for the soldiers thanking them for their contribution towards the nation. Principal Mamta Verma appreciated the efforts of all contestants. The winners of the competition were awarded with certificates.
