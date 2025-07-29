Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with a poignant event titled "Be a Soldier for a Day," paying tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Students from classes III to X participated in a series of activities, including army-style fitness drills, obstacle courses, endurance runs and strategic team games, designed to instil values of discipline, courage and resilience. A special assembly was held, featuring a heartfelt recitation of a poem, "The Feeling of a Soldier," and a stirring medley of patriotic songs performed by the school choir. Monica, a faculty member, reflected on the significance of the day, saying, "Today, our students did more than just remember - they connected. Through every drill, every salute and every step, they honoured the legacy of our brave hearts in the most meaningful way."
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now