Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with a poignant event titled "Be a Soldier for a Day," paying tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Students from classes III to X participated in a series of activities, including army-style fitness drills, obstacle courses, endurance runs and strategic team games, designed to instil values of discipline, courage and resilience. A special assembly was held, featuring a heartfelt recitation of a poem, "The Feeling of a Soldier," and a stirring medley of patriotic songs performed by the school choir. Monica, a faculty member, reflected on the significance of the day, saying, "Today, our students did more than just remember - they connected. Through every drill, every salute and every step, they honoured the legacy of our brave hearts in the most meaningful way."

