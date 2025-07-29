DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

Kargil Vijay Diwas event at Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

School Notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:39 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with a poignant event titled "Be a Soldier for a Day," paying tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. Students from classes III to X participated in a series of activities, including army-style fitness drills, obstacle courses, endurance runs and strategic team games, designed to instil values of discipline, courage and resilience. A special assembly was held, featuring a heartfelt recitation of a poem, "The Feeling of a Soldier," and a stirring medley of patriotic songs performed by the school choir. Monica, a faculty member, reflected on the significance of the day, saying, "Today, our students did more than just remember - they connected. Through every drill, every salute and every step, they honoured the legacy of our brave hearts in the most meaningful way."

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts