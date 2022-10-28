Karnal girls excel in state-level taekowondo c'ship

Rishita Dang, Student of class XII, St. Theresa’s Convent Sr. Sec School, Karnal, won Gold Medal in U-19 age category (below 68kg) in the 55th Haryana State School Games Taekwondo Championship held at DPS School, Karnal. Onshi of Delhi Public School won gold medal in Under -19 (68+ Kg) and Aditi Malik of Dyal Singh Public School Sec-7, Karnal won a silver medal in U-17 category (68 + Kg). As many as 1,250 students from 22 districts of Haryana participated in the games.