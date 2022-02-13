Karnataka CM warns 'trouble makers' on the eve of school reopening

Hubballi, February 13
Amid hijab row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday warned trouble makers of legal action as schools up to Class X are reopening from Monday.
Bommai was speaking to reporters in Hubballi.
"Our officers are observing messages that are put out on social media. They are also collecting information on their own. My first duty now is to see that schools and colleges are opened as early as possible and to create a cordial atmosphere for peaceful learning. The students must focus on examinations scheduled in March. Other things would be taken care of by investigative agencies," he said.
Bommai said, high schools are reopening from tomorrow (Monday) in the state. District Commissioners and school managements have been told to conduct peace meetings and classes will be held peacefully, he said.
A decision will be taken on reopening of colleges soon after ensuring all preparations are being made. "Colleges will function like before in a cordial atmosphere. Reopening schools and colleges is our first priority. I have sought a report from the Education Minister. Based on that, a decision would be taken," he stated. IANS
