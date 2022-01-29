Karnataka govt decides to reopen schools from Monday

PTI

Bengaluru, January 29

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to lift the night curfew and start regular classes for classes I to IX from January 31.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh, who accompanied Ashoka, said all the schools will open from January 31.

"Schools from classes I to IX were closed due to COVID-19 third wave. From Monday, all the classes will open. Everyone has to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as recommended by the experts," Nagesh said.

He explained that if anyone tests positive for coronavirus in a class, that particular class will remain shut and every child will undergo test but the school will function as usual.