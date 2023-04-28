KB DAV-7, Chandigarh

To raise awareness on the global effort to control and eradicate Malaria, World Malaria Day was observed on the school premises under the theme "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement". Nearly 2,700 students along with 100 teachers took part in the mass pledge. The students pledged to take preventive measures to be adopted for the mosquito-borne diseases. The students of classes Pre-School to XII along with staff members, took the oath of spreading the message in society and not let water stagnate in houses, workplaces and around them.
