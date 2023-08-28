KB DAV-7, Chandigarh, celebrates World Humanitarian Day

The school celebrated World Humanitarian Day. The Humanities Department of the school organised the event. A documentary based on human rights violations was shown to students of Class XI. The students were sensitized to gender equality and the social issues present in the society. A mime by Class XI students depicting the sensitive issue of honour killing was presented by students. Students sang a song depicting that a woman gains wisdom through pain and how she moves through life seeking to earn an identity for herself. Principal Pooja Prakash applauded the efforts of the students.
