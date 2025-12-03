KB DAV organises educational excursions for students

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, reaffirmed its dedication to experiential learning through the recent organisation of culturally enriching educational excursions for students of classes III to VI. Students of classes III and IV visited the Government Museum & Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Students were guided through the exhibits by the teachers, who elucidated the historical and artistic significance of the carefully preserved artefacts. The visit facilitated a connection between classroom lessons and tangible visuals, stimulating curiosity and encouraging observation-based learning, as evidenced by the students' enthusiastic engagement and insightful questions. Concurrently, students in classes V and VI participated in an engaging visit to Chokhi Dhani, an ethnic village resort renowned for showcasing Rajasthani culture. This immersive experience exposed students to traditional hospitality, folk music, dance, puppet-shows and rural crafts.

