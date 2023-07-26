KB DAV School, Sector -7 B, Chandigarh

The school in association with the Chandigarh Traffic Police conducted an awareness session with Class X students. The officials had interaction with the students, where the students were made aware of hurriedness and careless attitude found in majority of youth in India, leading to more than 420 deaths in 24 hours sometimes. The students were told about the importance of safety devices, cycle tracks, traffic signals, traffic signs along with the repercussion and punishments in breaching traffic rules. The students were given pamphlets and literature enhancing their knowledge and awareness. The officials made the students and teachers took a pledge to be a traffic rule-abiding citizen.