KB DAV School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated on September 30 at the school. The festivity began with shlokas and mantras. A spectacular performance was given by students of KG. They depicted Ramayana in front of the audience. Various activities, including slogans, poetic Ramayana and garba dance, were performed. To mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that good always triumphs over evil, an assembly was conducted for the students. The principal congratulated everyone for their efforts to make the assembly a memorable one.