KB DAV Secondary Public School, Sec 7 B, Chandigarh

An interactive session, titled “Be Insta Wary” was held for the parents of students in the BS Bahl Hall of the school by the School Cyber Congress Club. The interaction was aimed at alerting the parents of the learners about the latter’s activeness on Instagram, and how it is interfering with the attention span and learning focus. The parents were sensitised about the intensity of the learners’ Insta chats. As many as 92 parents made it to the interactive session that ran in four consecutive sessions. Some interesting games were a made a part and parent cue form was filled by each parent to answer a few basic questions about their knowledge about their child’s activities on social media, especially Instagram. A poem on uses and abuses of social media was recited by some students during the session.

#Congress #Instagram