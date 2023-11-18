KB DAV Sen Sec Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of nursery conducted a special assembly on “Diwali”. The programme commenced with a beautiful prayer, “Dear God, please keep me happy today” and then brief description of the festival by children. They presented a delightful skit to spread awareness on the harmful effects of fireworks and motivate their listeners to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Diwali. A foot-tapping dance performance on Diwali songs left the audience in awe. Pre-Primary Supervisor Jasleen Kaur conveyed her Diwali greetings and shared some tips on how to have a safe and environment friendly Diwali. Principal Pooja Prakash applauded the efforts put in by teachers and students.
