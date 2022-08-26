KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

As many as 100 staff members attended a session on 'Emergency Preparedness' as emergency and disasters can strike anywhere. To start with, a session was conducted by the 'Hands on Heart Club' of Team Fortis. Dr Sunil Kumar, Senior Consultant Critical Care Fortis; in his address, said, the first-aid skill was essential for all staff members. The session focused on the basics of first-aid. The next session was conducted by Dilip S Thakur, Sub-Fire Officer, Manimajra Fire Station, MM, Chandigarh. He strongly stressed on the fact that we should not wait for the disaster to take place but be well-equipped to bring the victim out of the complexities which may happen after the disaster. He explained the concept of 'Triangle of Fire' and gave a practical demonstration of putting off fire using a fire extinguisher. He explained the rule of 'PASS' to extinguish a fire and shared the Emergency Dial No 112 with the audience. Promila Deol, the teacher of social studies, took a session on 'Disaster Management'.