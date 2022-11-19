KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

Students took part in the Children’s Day celebrations with zeal. Dr Usha Sharma, a retired IAS officer, visited the campus to address the learners on their special day. Harshita and Niharika of Class X recited poems titled “The Seven Ages of Man” and “The Phoenix and The Turtle”, respectively. Sparya Chauhan and Udit Soni of Class XI curated and presented some famous quotes from the plays by William Shakespeare. Six best performers were felicitated at the end of the function. Students of classes III to VII celebrated Children’s Day attired in vibrant outfits. They participated in various art and craft activities and savoured a sumptuous feast of cakes and chocolates. The teachers apprised the students of the life and work of Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru. The Class VII students took out a rally to apprise other students of their Fundamental Rights and Duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN Nathalie...
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first airport near Itanagar
It will be the north-eastern state's first airport
India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: White House
Applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today'...
Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was a case of 'personal enmity'
Police say teams have been dispatched to arrest him