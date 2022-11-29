KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

As an endeavor to honour and remember the Father of Constitution, the school commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India as Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day). In order to reinforce the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India, an array of activities were organised by the institution. The Preamble to the Constitution was read by the learners and the staff members at 11 am to mark this occasion. A power point presentation was presented by the Social Science teachers to enlighten the learners in classes VIII to X about the "Guiding Values of the Constitution." The learners were engaged in this interactive session. With a mission to illuminate and promote these timeless values and cherish them, a brain storming session was conducted to illuminate the learners about the "Implementation and Applicability of Values of Constitution in the Present Times.