KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The school’s Literary Club and Theatre Club joined hands to launch its first maiden school production ‘Annie - the Musical’, which was staged at Tagore Theatre. The glorious celebration started with the invocation of Lord Ganesha. The play ‘Annie – the Musical’ is based on the 1924 comic strip ‘Little Orphan Annie’ by Harold Gray.

The one-and-a-half-hour-long play won thunderous aplomb and a standing ovation from a packed hall for more than two minutes. The chief guest, HR Gandhar, vice-president, DAV CMC, New Delhi, congratulated the school for its maiden attempt, which, he said is stupendously successful. Principal Pooja Prakash, while addressing the audience said, “Literature captures what it means to be truly human and theatre, in essence, captures the fragility of human existence -the pathos and glee. Annie - The Musical has provided our learners, just the platform to emote, express and connect.”