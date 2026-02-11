KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Students from classes VI to XII participated in the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. A special assembly was organised on the school premises, during which students watched the live broadcast of the interaction. The Prime Minister shared valuable insights on managing examination stress, building self-confidence and maintaining a healthy balance between academics and personal well-being. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students actively noting down the Prime Minister's "mantras" for success. Principal Pooja Prakash said such initiatives play a crucial role in creating a supportive learning environment where students feel empowered rather than burdened.

