DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students from classes VI to XII participated in the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. A special assembly was organised on the school premises, during which students watched the live broadcast of the interaction. The Prime Minister shared valuable insights on managing examination stress, building self-confidence and maintaining a healthy balance between academics and personal well-being. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students actively noting down the Prime Minister's "mantras" for success. Principal Pooja Prakash said such initiatives play a crucial role in creating a supportive learning environment where students feel empowered rather than burdened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts