KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 7-B, Chandigarh

The school organised its eighth investiture ceremony for giving its students the responsibilities of office-bearers for the session 2022-23. The newly appointed school senate — Head Boy, Head Girl, Captains, Vice-Captains and Prefects of the four houses namely Jasmine, Lotus, Rose and Tulip — were given badges by Principal Pooja Prakash. The school senate members were selected through election where the candidates campaigned, followed by casting of votes through ballot paper.
