KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school hosted a seminar by CB Singh, Director, Security, Punjab, LSA, and Vaibhav Jain, ADG, Security, Punjab, LSA, who visited the school campus to address the students of Class VIII to XII. Vaibhav Jain presented a PPT on the legal aspects of accessing the internet, like the legal age, ethics and rules of using social media and gaming. The audience were made aware of various fraud-related terminologies, like cyber bullying, hacking, fishing, vishing, smsishing, cloning, data theft, digital frauds and grooming.
