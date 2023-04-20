KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

To spread awareness about how adolescent girls should manage their menstruation effectively in a hygienic way, an interactive session for girl students was conducted at the school on a virtual platform on April 15, by Unicharm-CSR initiative of Unicharm. As many as 250 girls of Classes V, VI, and VII were apprised of the menstrual cycle, its scientific details, physical and behavioral changes that occurred during puberty, myths, misconceptions of the menstrual cycle and personal hygiene during periods.Sustainability Goal 3 aimed at ensuring healthy lives and promote well-being of all at all ages.All girl participants attended the session.