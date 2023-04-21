KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

A mock-drill on fire was conducted in coordination with the office of the Fire Department, Chandigarh Administration, at the school. Various teams of school students and teachers such as an evacuation team, search and rescue task force, fire safety first aid task force created at the school got into action at the time of the drill. The sound of a siren was an indicator for the students to take a "drop - cover -hold" position in the classes. Some of them were seen taking cover in corners. In no time the school's first floor and ground floor was evacuated and students were rushed to safety on the school ground. It took three minutes and 56 seconds to evacuate the school. The govt. agencies reached in time and the entire mock drill took a total of 30 minutes.