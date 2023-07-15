KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vanmahotsava. Staff and student representatives planted saplings on the school premises. Students enthusiastically participated in an awareness rally. Students of Class IX and X recited beautiful poetry in Hindi and Punjabi. Sahil, an alumnus of the school, enlightened the learners on the skill of photography. Students of Class X participated in an inter-class competition ‘Frame your shot in the arms of nature’. To rule out the use of paper and put a step forward in making ‘paper-free India’, students of Class IX and X presented a ‘Nukkad Natak’, which had a blend of humour and concern. The play was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.