KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Vanmahotsava. Staff and student representatives planted saplings on the school premises. Students enthusiastically participated in an awareness rally. Students of Class IX and X recited beautiful poetry in Hindi and Punjabi. Sahil, an alumnus of the school, enlightened the learners on the skill of photography. Students of Class X participated in an inter-class competition ‘Frame your shot in the arms of nature’. To rule out the use of paper and put a step forward in making ‘paper-free India’, students of Class IX and X presented a ‘Nukkad Natak’, which had a blend of humour and concern. The play was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...
Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted
Surinder Pal Singh--alias Billa--the gang member was under t...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...