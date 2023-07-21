KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

School students celebrated ‘Water Week’ with enthusiasm. The phase one of the commemoration started with a Hindi poetry writing competition, ‘Toyegadum Swaragini’, which was organised for Class VIII and IX in which 55 students took part. It was organised with an aim not only to save the precious resource ‘water’ but also to develop the reading and writing skills and develop a flair for the mother tongue in the young poets. The students came up with different poems on the theme ‘Save water’. They will be evaluated on the basis of perfection of expression, emotions, rhyme scheme and musical lyrics. The selected entries shall participate in the special valedictory assembly in collaboration with GMSSS-8, Chandigarh, on July 26.