KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The week-long Water Week celebration “FESTA DELL’ ACQUA” ended on a vibrant note. A special assembly was held in which students from partner school, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, participated. The various competitions for Class VIII and IX were ‘Toyedagum Sawaragini - Hindi Poetry Writing Competition’, ‘Conservacion Natural -Crafting Nature’, ‘Art-E-Lleria - Poster Making Competition’, ‘The Toygator -Water Toy making Competition’, ‘Crackerjack Exhibitor - Playing with Experiments’ and ‘Les Visiteurs - Field visit to Water Treatment Plant’. The assembly started with an inspirational song, ‘Pani ka roop’ by Daivik of Class VIII-A, followed by enchanting poetry on the themes ‘Jeewan ka Aadhar Pani’ by Jighisha of Class VIII-A and ‘Jal ki Barbadi’ by Lavanya (Class VIII-A) conveying the need to save water. A soulful dance performance personifying ‘the pain’ felt by water was followed by rap song “Pani pani pani flowing through my mind” by Ishween of Class VIII-C on water scarcity compelled the audience to think twice before wasting this valuable resource. Students of Class VIII and IX put on their “Water Saviours’ hats” and demonstrated the need to save water demonstrating the Sustainable Development Goals given by UN in 2015 through a lyrical ballad. Nukkad natak ‘Jal Bachao, Kal Bachao’ by the students of Classes VIII and IX stole the show. The winners from KB DAV-7 and Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, Chandigarh, were awarded with certificates by Principal Pooja Prakash.
