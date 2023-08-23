KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day on its campus on the theme, ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. A special Assembly was conducted by Class I learners to celebrate the spirit of patriotism. A fancy dress competition was conducted on the theme, “Patriotism”. The facilitators of Nursery organised a healthy food competition. Students of Class III celebrated Teej. An energetic bhangra was presented by Class VII students, followed by an inspiring dance on the song, “Mile sur mera tumhara”, by Class VI students. The school choir group presented a song. Ghoomar dance by Class V and fusion dance by Class III students were performed. Two plays were presented by Class X students on the theme “Freedom struggle of India” and dance titled “Footlights on Azadi Ka Mahatva”. A speech trophy competition was organised for Class IX last week. Eight students were shortlisted to speak from the stage. Yashvi, Himank Solanki and Harsh Vardhan Pal received the first, second and third prizes, respectively, whereas Ananya received a special mention and prize in the competition. NSS volunteers made their way to Bapu Dham Colony to plant 75 saplings.