KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Janamashtami. Little learners were beautifully dressed up as Krishnas and Radhas. The Assembly started with singing praises of the Lord. Introduction to life of lord Krishna and his teachings to mankind marked the informative phase of the celebration. Young children recited a lovely poem ‘Natkhat Kanha’. Girls danced on to the rhythm, ‘Naache Kanhaiya’. Pre-Primary Supervisor Jasleen Kaur shared her thoughts on the occasion. Principal Pooja Prakash lauded the efforts put in by the teachers and the students.