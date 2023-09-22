KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The International Day of Democracy was celebrated in the school campus. The event was organised under the leadership of school principal Pooja Prakash along with the students. The school commemorated the day by getting along with the Social Welfare Department, Government of Karnataka. Almost 1,200 learners from Class VI to XII were engaged in the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at 10:00 hours IST. Learners were encouraged and guided to emancipate the feeling of nationalism in both online and offline mode and they pledged to work towards continuous development and improvement of their democratic systems.

