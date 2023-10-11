KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of Class I conducted a special assembly on the theme, “God, Our Creator”. Children sang beautiful prayer “God’s love is so wonderful”. Sant Kabir’s couplets were recited and explained simply for the young audience. An eye-catching performance was presented by little devotees on the motivational song “Yeh matt kaho khuda seh”. A small skit presentation left a beautiful message to preserve God’s creation. A dance performance was presented by students on a foot-tapping number, “I am a part of creation and God’s promise”. Pre-Primary Supervisor Jasleen Kaur shared her views that the divine creator is often depicted as benevolent, wise and compassionate, shaping the world with purpose and intention. Principal Pooja Prakash lauded the efforts put in by teachers and students.