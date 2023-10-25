KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The Cyber Congress Club at the school organised a sensitisation session on ‘Cybercrime’ for the students of Class VIII to X with the motive to increase students’ awareness of computers, websites and apps, they use in their lives and to make them understand how to be proactive to make sure that their privacy is being protected. Vikas Sangwan, PS-Cybercrime, Chandigarh, and Kamaljeet were the speakers. Sangwan highlighted the challenges faced by Internet users such as OLX fraud, online shopping fraud, online loans, e-challan scam and so on. Kamaljeet laid emphasis on “Awareness is the weapon against cybercrime” and shared cyber helpline No 1930 and the National cybercrime reporting portal, cyber-crime.gov.in, which was followed by an interactive session.
