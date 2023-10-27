KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

On the Founders’ Day, the school observed a ‘Vedic Bhajan Sandhya’. The programme opened with a bhajan presented by the school’s music teacher as a ‘shradhanjali’ to an iconic educationist, Father of the School, Late BS Bahl, former Chairman, former vice-president, DAV CMC, New Delhi. The present dignitaries paid homage to BS Bahl. HR Gandhar, vice-president, DAV CMC, New Delhi, was the chief guest. Lamp lighting was followed by DAV Gaan and the welcome address by Principal Pooja Prakash. A dance was presented by girls on a bhajan, “Pujneey Prabhu Hamare”. Young chorus artistes of Class IV to VII had put in their heart and soul into the devotional songs, “Lia Karo Prabhu Ka Naam” and “Bhajle Aum”. The budding singers of Class II and III created an atmosphere of divinity. Class VIII and IX students sang a patriotic bhajan. The performance by Class IV employees took the audience into the devotional mood. ‘Prasad’ was served to all in the end.