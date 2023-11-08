KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to pay homage to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The NSS unit of the school held various activities, like poster making, slogan writing and essay writing, for its volunteers that day. The volunteers took a pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation, and also to strive hard to spread this message among their fellow countrymen. Sparya Chauhan, a Class XII NSS volunteer recited a poem titled “India stands united through ages”. Class III to VII came dressed up in tricolour costumes showing their passion, unity and integrity for the nation. They recited self-composed poems, made posters and slogans showing love for their country.
