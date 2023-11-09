KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

Students of Class II-D conducted morning assembly on the theme, ‘The Power of kindness’. The assembly started with morning prayer “Daya kar daan bhakti ka”. Students explained briefly the importance of kindness through valuable quotes. They recited beautiful poems — “Kind hearts are the garden” and “Paraya dukh jiska”. A message to be kind was given through a musical foot-tapping dance performance. The children had prepared placards with motivational quotes which were put on display, to reiterate the need for each of us to be kind to others. Pre-primary supervisor Jasleen Kaur shared some wise words regarding the ‘Power of kindness’. Principal Pooja Prakash appreciated the efforts put in by the students and teachers.
