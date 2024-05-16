KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Mother’s Day by organising the “Florence-2024” event in BS Bahl Multimedia Hall. The event was judged by city bonsai and cactus pioneer Major Gen CS Bewli. He presented the live demonstration of bonsai arrangement with the help of effective PowerPoint presentation. The celebration included ‘Floret’ mothers of classes III and VIII as participants in the Dry Flower Arrangement Competition under various exotic themes like ‘Mother a Beacon of Love’, ‘Peace and Tranquillity’, ‘Desert or Solitude’ and ‘Nurturing the Mother Earth’. Creative mothers showcased their talents using decorative material and flowers to make the dry flower arrangements on their selected theme. The event ended with a valedictory function where “Florent moms” were presented gift hampers by Major Gen Bewli, Principal Pooja Prakash and school staff.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.