KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Mother’s Day by organising the “Florence-2024” event in BS Bahl Multimedia Hall. The event was judged by city bonsai and cactus pioneer Major Gen CS Bewli. He presented the live demonstration of bonsai arrangement with the help of effective PowerPoint presentation. The celebration included ‘Floret’ mothers of classes III and VIII as participants in the Dry Flower Arrangement Competition under various exotic themes like ‘Mother a Beacon of Love’, ‘Peace and Tranquillity’, ‘Desert or Solitude’ and ‘Nurturing the Mother Earth’. Creative mothers showcased their talents using decorative material and flowers to make the dry flower arrangements on their selected theme. The event ended with a valedictory function where “Florent moms” were presented gift hampers by Major Gen Bewli, Principal Pooja Prakash and school staff.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bodies of retired general manager of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The bodies, which were in a 'decomposed state', are taken to...
ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court
The bench says when an accused appears before a court in pur...
Arvind Kejriwal avoids question on Swati Maliwal controversy
At a press conference with Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, ...