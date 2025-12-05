KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, organises educational excursion

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, organised an educational excursion for Class XII learners to Amritsar and the Attari Border, providing insights into India's rich cultural heritage and instilling patriotism and gratitude. The trip included visits to Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and the Attari-Wagah Border. At the Golden Temple, students marvelled at the architecture, absorbed the serene atmosphere and gained insights into Sikh principles of service and humility. They observed the Langar operations, learning about universal brotherhood and selfless service. The Attari-Wagah Border visit included the Beating Retreat Ceremony, showcasing national pride and discipline. Students witnessed the parade by Indian and Pakistani forces, accompanied by patriotic slogans, evoking strong emotions of nationalism. Principal Pooja Prakash said the excursion was academically enriching, culturally immersive and emotionally resonant, strengthening students' understanding of India's diversity and unity. The visit bridged classroom education with real-world understanding, shaping students into responsible citizens.

