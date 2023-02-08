KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

In an effort to raise awareness on cervical cancer, the school organised a session for girls at the BS Bahi Hall. Around 80 girls of Class VIII and 70 girls of Class IX attended the session, which was conducted by Dr Neetu, Medical Officer of the school. She presented a PowerPoint Presentation on the meaning, signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer. She stressed on educating the community towards healthy lifestyle choices. Thereafter, queries of students were addressed.