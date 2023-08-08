KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

The school has an active Cyber Congress Club supervised by the Department of Computer Science, which commenced in the year 2020 and organised its fourth season of ‘Designathon’. The school hosted 289 participants coming from 21 different schools. There were six different competitions held through online and offline mode. The tools of artificial intelligence, programming and animation were the ethos of this event. The valedictory event was held with 40 winners and the chief guest Sandeep Joshi, a renowned artist, caricaturist and cartoonist, currently associated with The Tribune, graced the occasion. The students indulged in plethora of activities like E-Rivista-Design Digital Magazine, Dive Into Animation, Lets Doodle It, Faites de la Musique-Music Competition, Cineaste and Code-a-Thon.

