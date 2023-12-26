KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

Young learners of the junior wing of the school celebrated Christmas. The Christmas Assembly was planned where students recited prayers and sang carols. A musical play depicting the birth of Lord Jesus was performed by tiny tots. Dance performances were also a part of the assembly, followed by cake cutting with Santa Claus, who danced on the stage on the beat of jingle bells. Principal Puja Prakash appreciated the efforts put up by students and staff.

