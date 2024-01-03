KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7, Chandigarh

School Staff Medical Officer Dr Neetu Sharda and School Counsellor-cum-Special Educator Khushboo Saini conducted a workshop on ‘Time management and mind management’ on the school premises. Students were made clear about time management, which is the process of planning and controlling the time that “we spend on specific activities”. The formula of 3Ps was also given to the learners, ie planning, prioritising and performing. The workshop ended on a positive note.

