KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7B, Chandigarh

Baisakhi, which is symbolic of the onset of spring and the beginning of crop harvesting. On the occasion, students of Class II of the school conducted a special morning assembly by narrating its significance for the farmers and the people in general. The students also delivered a message of positivity and optimism for staying happy in daily life. This was followed by poetry recitation and a mini skit was also performed.
